Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
BORYEONG, South Korea, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The Boryeong Mud Festival, one of South Korea's most popular local festivals, will be held online this year due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
Festival organizers said they plan to offer various programs online to prevent possible infections among participants and protect the coastal city of Boryeong in South Chungcheong Province.
The annual festival, held on the city's wide mudflats formed along the country's west coast, is known for allowing participants to get muddy in a series of activities, from mud wrestling to mud baths.
For this year's event, scheduled for July 17-26, organizers said they plan to rely on technology to hold virtual events -- such as setting up screens across major cities to show mud festival activities and teaming up with YouTubers for live chats.
They also plan to send out 1,000 sets of "mud experience" kits so that participants can get a taste of what the mud festival will be like without actually visiting Boryeong.
Boryeong's mud is known to be rich in minerals and to help prevent skin aging. Since 1998, the central South Korean city has organized the mud festival as part of efforts to promote its natural resources among international tourists.
Last year, more than 1.8 million visitors attended the event.
