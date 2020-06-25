Highly infectious disease cases jump sixfold in 2019: data
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The number of highly infectious disease cases reported in South Korea jumped sixfold in 2019 compared to the year before, data showed Thursday.
According to the data compiled by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), 18,045 people were diagnosed with serious contagious illness, such as hepatitis A, paratyphoid and shigatoxigenic and verotoxigenic E. coli, sharply up from 3,011 in 2018.
The public health agency did not elaborate on the cause of the sharp increase, but it said a spike in the number of hepatitis A patients, who got sick after eating spoiled clams, contributed to the hike.
The KCDC said paratyphoid and shigatoxigenic and verotoxigenic E. coli rose last year, though less people contracted typhoid fever and shigellosis.
The data showed that the number of infectious diseases linked to arrivals from abroad stood at 755 for the whole of last year, up 26.5 percent from a year earlier.
Most imported cases were Dengue fever, measles, malaria and typhoid.
Last year, a total of 159,498 people contracted infectious diseases, which translates into 308 people for every 100,000 in the country. This is down 6.5 percent from 170,499 tallied in 2018, when 329 people out of 100,000 got sick with infectious illnesses.
