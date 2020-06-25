Catholic Church prays for peace on 70th anniversary of Korean War
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Catholic Church held Masses across the country to mark the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War on Thursday, collectively praying for lasting peace on the divided Korean Peninsula.
According to the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea (CBCK), the 16 dioceses in South Korea held Masses in succession on the anniversary of the outbreak of the 1950-53 inter-Korean military conflict.
CBCK said it followed strict safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as taking temperatures, hand sanitization and distanced seating.
The Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul, the biggest diocese in South Korea with 1.52 million followers, held its Mass at 10 a.m. at the Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul, attended by some 230 Catholics.
"I wanted to state that although achieving true peace that we all want is a very difficult thing, it is absolutely not impossible," said Archbishop of Seoul Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, who officiated the Mass.
The comments were made in light of North Korea having ratcheted up tensions for weeks, calling South Korea an "enemy" and cutting off all cross-border communication lines. Last week, it blew up an inter-Korean liaison office opened as a result of a 2018 summit between the two Koreas.
The cardinal added, "when the politics of forgiveness is spread, justice becomes more humane and peace more everlasting."
Yeom also prayed for all political leaders to "overcome personal, partisan and national interests" and strive for universal common peace by realizing the common good for both South and North Korea.
The Church's parishes in Suwon, Wonju, Daegu and Daejeon also held similar Masses on Thursday morning. Catholics in Chuncheon, Incheon, Uijeongbu and Masan were to hold Masses in the afternoon.
Bishop Lee Ki-heon, head of the CBCK Committee for the Reconciliation of the Korean People, issued a statement on the state of tensions on the peninsula, demanding that the government search for means to expedite inter-Korean exchanges without violating international sanctions.
"Progress in inter-Korean relations have not been made due to the U.N. sanctions towards North Korea and the COVID-19 situation," the bishop said.
"As the government suggested, we ask that the government find ways which do not collide with economic sanctions towards the North and actively pursue them," he added.
The two Koreas are still technically at war because the Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
3
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes No. 1 sold album in Japan during H1
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
3
(4th LD) Greater Seoul already in 2nd wave of virus outbreak; new infection cases dip to 1-month low
-
4
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea seen removing loudspeakers from border areas: officials
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. suspends military action plans, halts threats against S. Korea
-
3
New virus cases dip to below 30; concerns lingering over cluster infections, imported cases
-
4
(2nd LD) Remains of 147 S. Korean soldiers return home after 70 years
-
5
(2nd LD) Busan gripped with virus fear following mass infections of Russian sailors