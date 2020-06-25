KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKCHEM 114,000 UP 11,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,950 DN 500
DB INSURANCE 42,700 DN 1,300
SamsungElec 51,900 DN 1,000
NHIS 8,440 DN 380
Ottogi 559,000 DN 13,000
SK Discovery 33,300 UP 1,300
LS 34,700 DN 1,200
GC Corp 154,500 DN 1,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,150 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 370,000 DN 10,500
KPIC 114,000 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,650 DN 330
SKC 63,300 UP 500
GS E&C 24,800 DN 1,050
GS Retail 37,050 DN 1,100
Daesang 27,150 DN 1,000
SKNetworks 4,780 DN 90
ORION Holdings 13,300 DN 200
KISWire 16,050 UP 200
NEXENTIRE 5,330 DN 160
CHONGKUNDANG 115,500 DN 4,500
KCC 136,000 DN 5,000
LotteFood 337,000 DN 7,000
AmoreG 47,600 DN 2,250
HyundaiMtr 99,400 DN 3,600
SGBC 30,000 DN 1,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11200 DN300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 55,300 DN 1,700
ShinhanGroup 29,300 DN 900
HITEJINRO 44,100 DN 900
Yuhan 52,100 DN 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 159,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 38,650 DN 1,800
DaelimInd 82,700 DN 3,400
BukwangPharm 36,650 UP 1,100
ILJIN MATERIALS 53,000 UP 4,350
TaekwangInd 716,000 DN 19,000
SsangyongCement 5,300 DN 20
KAL 17,600 DN 450
