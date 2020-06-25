Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:42 June 25, 2020

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,880 DN 80
LG Corp. 71,700 DN 2,700
POSCO CHEMICAL 78,300 DN 200
BoryungPharm 16,650 DN 50
L&L 10,900 DN 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 35,750 DN 1,250
HYUNDAI STEEL 20,600 DN 850
Shinsegae 206,000 DN 3,500
Nongshim 380,000 UP 6,500
Hyosung 63,100 DN 2,100
LOTTE 33,050 DN 1,250
Binggrae 61,300 DN 1,400
GCH Corp 24,200 DN 100
LotteChilsung 104,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,780 DN 300
POSCO 180,000 DN 5,000
SPC SAMLIP 62,800 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG SDS 174,000 DN 5,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,900 DN 900
KUMHOTIRE 3,015 DN 80
KiaMtr 32,550 DN 1,200
Donga Socio Holdings 97,900 DN 4,100
SK hynix 84,300 DN 1,700
Youngpoong 462,000 DN 11,500
Hansae 10,700 DN 150
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,300 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 5,380 DN 420
SBC 10,150 DN 500
Hyundai M&F INS 24,100 DN 1,150
HyundaiEng&Const 33,400 DN 1,200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,000 DN 1,000
SamsungF&MIns 178,000 DN 8,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 30,900 DN 450
Kogas 26,500 DN 800
Hanwha 22,350 DN 650
DB HiTek 28,300 DN 1,200
CJ 85,400 DN 2,900
JWPHARMA 38,000 DN 300
LGInt 14,900 DN 650
F&F 81,400 DN 2,300
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!