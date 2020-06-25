KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 84,500 DN 2,500
KSOE 87,600 DN 2,700
MERITZ SECU 3,080 DN 150
HtlShilla 68,500 DN 1,400
OCI 37,700 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 47,300 DN 250
KorZinc 343,000 DN 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,870 DN 230
SYC 38,750 DN 1,100
Hanmi Science 34,350 DN 650
SamsungElecMech 132,000 DN 4,000
IlyangPharm 64,700 DN 400
HyundaiMipoDock 32,000 DN 1,050
IS DONGSEO 29,050 DN 1,000
Mobis 194,000 DN 11,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,100 DN 550
S-Oil 65,200 DN 1,600
HDC HOLDINGS 8,840 DN 170
S-1 84,700 DN 4,000
LG Innotek 162,500 DN 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 170,500 DN 4,000
HMM 4,320 DN 210
HYUNDAI WIA 35,150 DN 1,450
Hanchem 133,000 UP 4,000
DWS 20,550 DN 500
UNID 41,550 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 74,200 DN 3,300
KEPCO 19,300 DN 550
SamsungSecu 26,850 DN 1,050
KG DONGBU STL 12,300 DN 700
SKTelecom 203,000 DN 2,500
S&T MOTIV 39,200 DN 1,350
HyundaiElev 67,600 DN 1,200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,750 DN 450
Hanon Systems 9,450 DN 130
SK 286,000 DN 500
DAEKYO 4,420 UP 5
GKL 12,600 DN 600
Handsome 34,300 DN 1,050
Asiana Airlines 3,840 DN 90
(MORE)
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
3
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes No. 1 sold album in Japan during H1
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
3
(4th LD) Greater Seoul already in 2nd wave of virus outbreak; new infection cases dip to 1-month low
-
4
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea seen removing loudspeakers from border areas: officials
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. suspends military action plans, halts threats against S. Korea
-
3
New virus cases dip to below 30; concerns lingering over cluster infections, imported cases
-
4
(2nd LD) Remains of 147 S. Korean soldiers return home after 70 years
-
5
(2nd LD) Busan gripped with virus fear following mass infections of Russian sailors