KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 71,000 DN 2,800
LOTTE SHOPPING 77,500 DN 2,200
IBK 8,110 DN 190
NamhaeChem 7,170 DN 210
DONGSUH 15,750 DN 250
BGF 4,135 DN 100
SamsungEng 11,800 DN 500
SAMSUNG C&T 116,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 3,770 0
SAMSUNG CARD 27,850 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 16,250 DN 450
KT 23,300 DN 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL148500 DN8000
LOTTE TOUR 12,850 DN 200
LG Uplus 11,900 DN 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 45,050 DN 1,350
KT&G 78,200 DN 1,300
DHICO 4,530 DN 130
LG Display 11,500 DN 500
Kangwonland 21,750 DN 550
NAVER 269,500 DN 9,500
Kakao 274,500 DN 8,000
NCsoft 912,000 DN 31,000
DSME 24,700 UP 250
DSINFRA 6,720 DN 60
DWEC 3,440 DN 140
Donga ST 86,800 DN 3,300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,050 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 339,500 DN 6,500
DongwonF&B 180,500 DN 5,000
KEPCO KPS 29,300 DN 550
LGH&H 1,277,000 DN 68,000
LGCHEM 499,000 DN 17,000
KEPCO E&C 15,050 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,500 DN 2,400
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,800 DN 1,050
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,550 DN 1,350
LGELECTRONICS 64,700 DN 2,300
Celltrion 316,000 DN 3,000
Huchems 16,800 DN 200
