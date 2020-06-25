KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DAEWOONG PHARM 136,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,300 DN 1,800
KIH 46,400 DN 1,850
LOTTE Himart 36,100 UP 450
GS 36,050 DN 1,450
CJ CGV 21,100 DN 600
LIG Nex1 30,650 DN 1,150
Fila Holdings 35,000 DN 850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 105,500 DN 5,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 26,850 DN 800
HANWHA LIFE 1,355 DN 60
AMOREPACIFIC 150,000 DN 5,000
LF 12,400 DN 500
FOOSUNG 8,370 UP 140
SK Innovation 134,000 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 20,500 DN 550
KBFinancialGroup 33,750 DN 1,150
LG HAUSYS 58,800 DN 2,100
Youngone Corp 25,750 DN 1,250
KOLON IND 32,100 DN 850
HanmiPharm 253,000 DN 4,000
BNK Financial Group 4,945 DN 155
emart 107,500 DN 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY242 00 DN1100
KOLMAR KOREA 40,400 DN 800
HANJINKAL 81,700 DN 3,100
DoubleUGames 78,000 DN 3,700
CUCKOO 76,100 DN 2,800
COSMAX 91,800 UP 200
MANDO 23,100 DN 950
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 815,000 DN 4,000
INNOCEAN 46,000 DN 1,600
Doosan Bobcat 25,600 DN 1,700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,550 DN 550
Netmarble 97,400 DN 3,600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S245500 DN8500
ORION 134,500 DN 2,500
BGF Retail 135,000 DN 2,000
HDC-OP 22,050 UP 350
WooriFinancialGroup 8,890 DN 360
