KBO club manager falls unconscious during game
INCHEON, June 25 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean baseball club manager fell unconscious in the middle of a game Thursday and was taken away in an ambulance.
Youm Kyoung-youb, manager for the SK Wvyerns in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), collapsed in his dugout at SK Happy Dream Park in Incheon, some 40 kilometers west of Seoul, after the top of the second inning against the Doosan Bears.
The 52-year-old was immediately transported to a local hospital. No further details on his condition were immediately available.
The Wyverns were trailing 6-3 after the top second, and they got a run back in the bottom second in Youm's absence.
The Wyverns are mired in a seven-game losing streak. They're in ninth place among 10 clubs at 12-30.
This is Youm's second season as the Wyverns' manager.
