(3rd LD) KBO club manager falls unconscious during game, to be hospitalized for further tests
INCHEON, June 25 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean baseball club manager fell unconscious in the middle of a game Thursday and was taken away in an ambulance.
Youm Kyoung-youb, manager for the SK Wvyerns in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), collapsed in his dugout at SK Happy Dream Park in Incheon, some 40 kilometers west of Seoul, after the top of the second inning against the Doosan Bears.
This was the first time in KBO history that a manager fainted during a game.
The 52-year-old was immediately transported to a local hospital. The Wyverns later said Youm regained consciousness inside the ambulance before reaching Gacheon University Gil Medical Center, the largest general hospital in Incheon.
A Wyverns official said medical examination at the hospital showed Yeom's health has suffered due to a lack of sleep and insufficient eating as well as severe stress, and that the manager will be hospitalized for further tests following doctors' recommendation.
Until Yeom fully recovers, Park Kyung-oan, the Wyverns' chief assistant coach, will lead the squad, the official added.
The Wyverns were trailing 6-3 after the top second, and they got a run back in the bottom second in Youm's absence.
The Wyverns eventually lost the first game of a doubleheader 14-6 for their eighth consecutive loss. In the next game, they ended the losing run by blanking the Bears 7-0. The Wyverns are currently in ninth place among 10 clubs at 13-31.
This is Youm's second season as the Wyverns' manager. He previously led the Nexen (currently Kiwoom) Heroes from 2013 to 2016.
