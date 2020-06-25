S. Korea to sell 13.6 tln won in state bonds in July
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 13.6 trillion won (US$11.2 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The ministry will issue 3.1 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and another 2.7 trillion won in five-year bonds in June, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
It also intends to sell 3.3 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 1.2 trillion won in 20-year Treasurys, while floating 3.3 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.
South Korea issued 16.31 trillion won in state bonds this month.
