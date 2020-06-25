N. Korea preparing mass gymnastics show for party anniversary
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is preparing for a mass gymnastics performance to mark the anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party, state media said Thursday, despite concerns over the new coronavirus.
The Pyongyang Times, an English-language weekly, carried a report introducing Pak Un-sun, a department director of Korea University of Physical Education, saying she is "now engrossed in the production of mass gymnastics for celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea."
Park is an "educator and creator of mass gymnastics" and was given an award by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2019 in recognition of her devoted services, the report said.
The report did not disclose the exact date or schedule of the show, though the anniversary falls on Oct. 10.
The mass gymnastics show, which mobilizes thousands of people to train and perform together, was speculated to be unlikely to be held this year due to coronavirus concerns.
The North's decision to push ahead with the mass gymnastics show appears to be aimed at strengthening internal unity and showing off the country's confidence in fighting the coronavirus.
North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free, but it has taken relatively drastic and swift measures, tightening its quarantine and opening schools after months of delay.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
3
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes No. 1 sold album in Japan during H1
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
3
(4th LD) Greater Seoul already in 2nd wave of virus outbreak; new infection cases dip to 1-month low
-
4
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
1
New virus cases dip to below 30; concerns lingering over cluster infections, imported cases
-
2
(2nd LD) Remains of 147 S. Korean soldiers return home after 70 years
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea seen removing loudspeakers from border areas: officials
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. suspends military action plans, halts threats against S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) Busan gripped with virus fear following mass infections of Russian sailors