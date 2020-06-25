S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 25, 2020
All Headlines 16:31 June 25, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.706 0.707 -0.1
3-year TB 0.817 0.819 -0.2
10-year TB 1.344 1.363 -1.9
2-year MSB 0.775 0.777 -0.2
3-year CB (AA-) 2.220 2.221 -0.1
91-day CD 0.790 0.790 0.0
(END)
