Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War

I hope that North Korea will also boldly embark on an endeavor to end the most sorrowful war in world history. I wish that the tragedy of the War suffered by the South, North and all Koreans will be shared by our future generations as a collective memory and become the strength to usher in peace. If we are going to talk about unification, we have to achieve peace first, and only after peace has continued for a long time will we be able to finally see the door to unification.