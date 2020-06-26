Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:09 June 26, 2020

SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 26.

Korean-language dailies
-- President Moon calls on North Korea to boldly embark on endeavor to end Korean War (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Resentment of people in 20s and 30s over government's throwing away social ladder (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea's provocations, no rewards for bad behavior: U.S. defense chief Mark Esper (Donga Ilbo)
-- Justice Ministry launches inspection of senior prosecutor close to Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae openly weakens Yoon's status (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea to impose tax on capital gains from stock investment (Segye Times)
-- Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl comes under flak from Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae for not fully accepting her instruction (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae openly criticizes Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Justice Ministry launches inspection of Han Dong-hoon to prevent Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl from protecting his aide (Hankyoreh)
-- Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's all-out war against Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl; Choo condemns Yoon and launches probe into prosecutor close to Yoon (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to levy capital gains tax when annual profits from stock transactions exceed 20 mln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Retail investors to pay capital gains tax in case they earn more than 20 mln won a year from stock transactions (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- S. Korea, US say effort to disarm NK goes on (Korea Herald)
-- Moon strives to revive peace talks with North Korea (Korea Times)
-- Profits from stocks to be taxed in 2022 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!