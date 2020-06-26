Korean-language dailies

-- President Moon calls on North Korea to boldly embark on endeavor to end Korean War (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Resentment of people in 20s and 30s over government's throwing away social ladder (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea's provocations, no rewards for bad behavior: U.S. defense chief Mark Esper (Donga Ilbo)

-- Justice Ministry launches inspection of senior prosecutor close to Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae openly weakens Yoon's status (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea to impose tax on capital gains from stock investment (Segye Times)

-- Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl comes under flak from Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae for not fully accepting her instruction (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae openly criticizes Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Justice Ministry launches inspection of Han Dong-hoon to prevent Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl from protecting his aide (Hankyoreh)

-- Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's all-out war against Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl; Choo condemns Yoon and launches probe into prosecutor close to Yoon (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea to levy capital gains tax when annual profits from stock transactions exceed 20 mln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Retail investors to pay capital gains tax in case they earn more than 20 mln won a year from stock transactions (Korea Economic Daily)

