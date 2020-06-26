(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 26)

However, most enraged are young jobseekers who have prepared hard to enter the company, which is high on the list of preferred employers because of decent wages and working conditions. On Tuesday, a frustrated petitioner called for discontinuing the process on the Cheong Wa Dae website. More than 200,000 people signed it in less than 24 hours, forcing the presidential office to give a response. The COVID-19 pandemic has squeezed the already tight job market further as large employers have all but stopped new recruitment, making college graduates more desperate than ever.