Friday's weather forecast

SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/20 Cloudy 30

Incheon 24/20 Cloudy 30

Suwon 26/20 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 28/21 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 27/21 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 27/21 Rain 60

Gangneung 33/20 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 28/21 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 29/20 Sunny 20

Jeju 27/22 Cloudy 20

Daegu 31/21 Cloudy 20

Busan 28/21 Sunny 20

