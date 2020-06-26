Ex-lawmaker tapped to lead national anti-corruption agency
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has picked a former two-term ruling party lawmaker as new head of South Korea's state anti-corruption body, Cheong Wa Dae announced Friday.
Jeon Hyun-heui, who was defeated in the April 15 parliamentary elections as a candidate of the Democratic Party, is to replace Pak Un-jong as chairperson of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission (ACRC), a minister-grade position. Pak is retiring at the end of this month.
Kim Chang-yong, head of the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency, will be promoted to the post of commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, according to Cheong Wa Dae's spokesman Kang Min-seok. The current police chief Min Gap-ryong is scheduled to finish his two-year term next month.
Moon also decided to keep Han Sang-hyuk, a former lawyer, in his current job as chairman of the Korea Communications Commission, the government's media regulation arm, Kang added. He took up the minister-level position last year as his predecessor Lee Hyo-sung abruptly offered to step down.
Han is required to go through the National Assembly's confirmation hearing. But lawmakers' approval is not imperative for the president's appointment of the nominee.
