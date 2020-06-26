KBO club manager's in-game collapse sheds light on stressful nature of job

Youm is known as a sensitive soul who internalizes stress. He's listed at 65 kilograms, not much heavier than his playing weight from the 1990s, though he has looked even thinner in recent days. A notoriously light eater, the baseball rat instead pores over game clips, statistics and scouting reports. Youm doesn't drink, but he is a heavy smoker. Losses have been known to keep him up at night, and a Wyverns official said Youm had slept only about two hours the night before his collapse.