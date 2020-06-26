Seoul shares trim earlier gains late Friday morning
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks trimmed earlier gains late Friday morning after a strong start, as virus fears continued across the globe.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 11.99 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,124.36 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index got off to a strong start, tracking gains on the U.S. market, and has maintained the momentum thanks mainly to solid buying by individual investors.
In Seoul, most blue chips were mixed, with tech and telecom shares leading the gains.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 2.89 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix was up 1.42 percent.
Mobile carriers traded higher, with SK Telecom jumping 3.69 percent and its smaller rival KT gaining 2.36 percent.
Top-cap bio and chem shares, meanwhile, traded lower, with pharmaceutical giant Celltrion losing 2.06 percent and Samsung BioLogics, a biopharmaceutical affiliate of Samsung Group, shedding 2.45 percent. No.1 chem firm LG Chem went down 1.8 percent.
The South Korean currency was trading at 1,198.6 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.1 won from the previous session's close.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
3
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
5
N. Korea preparing to send 12 mln leaflets to S. Korea via 3,000 balloons
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) Greater Seoul already in 2nd wave of virus outbreak; new infection cases dip to 1-month low
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges N. Korea to formally end Korean War, warns of firm response to threats
-
2
Moon urges N. Korea to formally end Korean War, warns of firm response to threats
-
3
New virus cases dip to below 30; concerns lingering over cluster infections, imported cases
-
4
New virus cases rebound; community spread, imported cases on steady rise
-
5
(LEAD) Five S. Korean crew members kidnapped in waters off Benin