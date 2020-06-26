Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 June 26, 2020

SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
June 19 -- Moon accepts unification minister's resignation

20 -- N.K. says it is printing anti-Seoul leaflets in large numbers

21 -- N. Korea says it has no intention to cancel plan to send anti-Seoul leaflets

22 -- N. Korea preparing to send 12 mln leaflets to S. Korea via 3,000 balloons

-- N. Korea reinstall propaganda loudspeakers along border with S. Korea

23 -- U.S. urges N. Korea to return to engagement

24 -- N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea

-- N. Korea removes loudspeakers from border areas

-- N.K. propaganda outlets delete articles critical of S. Korea en masse

-- Senior N.K. party official raps defense minister's 'imprudent behavior'

25 -- Moon urges N. Korea to formally end Korean War, warns of firm response to threats

-- Trump pays respects at Korean War memorial on 70th anniversary of outbreak
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!