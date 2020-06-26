Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
June 19 -- Moon accepts unification minister's resignation
20 -- N.K. says it is printing anti-Seoul leaflets in large numbers
21 -- N. Korea says it has no intention to cancel plan to send anti-Seoul leaflets
22 -- N. Korea preparing to send 12 mln leaflets to S. Korea via 3,000 balloons
-- N. Korea reinstall propaganda loudspeakers along border with S. Korea
23 -- U.S. urges N. Korea to return to engagement
24 -- N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea
-- N. Korea removes loudspeakers from border areas
-- N.K. propaganda outlets delete articles critical of S. Korea en masse
-- Senior N.K. party official raps defense minister's 'imprudent behavior'
25 -- Moon urges N. Korea to formally end Korean War, warns of firm response to threats
-- Trump pays respects at Korean War memorial on 70th anniversary of outbreak
