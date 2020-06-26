Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korea getting ready to send anti-Seoul leaflets to S. Korea
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is printing anti-Seoul leaflets in large numbers and preparing to send them across the border to South Korea, the country's official news agency said Saturday.
"The enraged people across the country are actively pushing forward with the preparations for launching a large-scale distribution of leaflets to pour the leaflets of punishment upon those in South Korea who are bereft of even elementary morality," said the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The KCNA added that the publishing institutions are printing out the leaflets, saying they will be "indiscriminately slapped on the south Korean authorities who have played on the hope and expectations of all the compatriots placed on the inter-Korean agreement with wicked puns over the past two years."
------------
N. Korea says it has no intention to cancel plan to send anti-Seoul leaflets
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Sunday it has no intention to cancel its plan to send anti-South Korea leaflets across the border, calling an inter-Korean agreement that bans such activity "a dead document."
On Saturday, the North's state media said Pyongyang was printing anti-Seoul propaganda materials in large numbers and preparing to send them across the border. South Korea's unification ministry expressed regret and urged Pyongyang to withdraw the plan immediately, calling it a violation of an inter-Korean summit agreement.
"We, clearly aware that leaflet scattering is the violation of the North-South agreement, do not have any intent to reconsider or change our plan at a time when the North-South relations have already been broken down," a spokesman for the North's United Front Department (UFD) said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.
------------
N. Korea preparing to send 12 mln leaflets to S. Korea via 3,000 balloons
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is preparing to send around 12 million propaganda leaflets to South Korea via some 3,000 balloons, state media reported Monday, saying, "The time for retaliatory punishment" is fast approaching.
North Korea has threatened to send propaganda leaflets into the South in retaliation against South Korea's failure to stop North Korean defectors and other activists from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets into the communist state despite their 2018 summit agreement banning such activity.
"Publishing and printing institutions at all levels in the capital city have turned out 12 million leaflets of all kinds reflective of the wrath and hatred of the people from all walks of life," the Korean Central News Agency said.
------------
N. Korea preparing military parade for party anniversary: defense ministry
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is preparing to hold a large-scale military parade to mark October's 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party, the defense ministry said Monday, amid speculation that the communist nation could use the event to showcase new strategic weapons.
In a report to the parliament's defense committee, the ministry said new buildings were spotted under construction at the Mirim airfield in Pyongyang, a possible sign the North could showcase an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on Oct. 10.
"The North Korean military is continuing activities to prepare for an event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of its party," the ministry said in the report, adding that repair work for Kimilsung Square was also seen to be under way.
------------
N. Korea reinstalling propaganda loudspeakers along border: military officials
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is reinstalling propaganda loudspeakers in regions along the inter-Korean border after removing them under a 2018 summit agreement with South Korea, military officials said Monday.
After the summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on April 27, 2018, the two Koreas agreed to halt all hostile acts against each other and eliminate their means, including broadcasting through loudspeakers and distribution of leaflets.
According to the authorities, North Korea has been detected setting up loudspeakers again "in multiple places" inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) from around Sunday. It had dismantled dozens of loudspeakers in around 40 areas near the tense border in a first action to follow up on the Panmunjom Declaration.
------------
N. Korea completes setting up some 20 loudspeakers along border
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has completed setting up around 20 propaganda loudspeakers in regions along the inter-Korean border, about half of which had been removed under a 2018 summit agreement with South Korea, a military source said Tuesday.
The North was first seen reinstalling the loudspeakers inside the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas on Sunday in the latest in a series of actions ramping up tensions on the Korean Peninsula in anger over anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent across the border by defectors and other activists here.
The North could install more, as it had previously operated around 40 loudspeakers.
------------
N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea suspended "military action plans" against South Korea during a Central Military Commission meeting presided over by leader Kim Jong-un, state media reported Wednesday, raising questions about Pyongyang's intentions behind the decision.
The decision came as a surprise because the North had widely been expected to convene a meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party to endorse military action that its military has threatened to take against the South in anger over anti-Pyongyang leaflets.
Leader Kim Jong-un presided over a preliminary meeting of the Central Military Commission via videoconferencing Tuesday and decided to hold off on military action plans, the official Korean Central News Agency reported without elaborating.
------------
N. Korea seen removing loudspeakers from border areas: officials
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea was seen removing multiple propaganda loudspeakers reinstalled recently along the border with South Korea, officials said Wednesday, after leader Kim Jong-un ordered the suspension of military action plans against the South.
The North recently set up around 20 to 30 loudspeakers in border areas after threatening to take military action against what it called "the enemy" in anger over Seoul's failure to stop defectors from sending anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the border.
"North Korea is taking down those newly installed loudspeakers from earlier today," a military source said.
------------
N.K. propaganda outlets delete articles critical of S. Korea en masse
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's propaganda outlets have withdrawn articles critical of South Korea en masse after state media reported on leader Kim Jong-un's decision to suspend "military action plans" against the South.
Kim made the decision to hold off on military plans against the South during a preliminary meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party on Tuesday, the North's official Korean Central News Agency said, without providing reasons.
The move came as a surprise given that the North had been widely expected to convene a Central Military Commission meeting to endorse a series of military actions that Pyongyang has threatened to take in anger over Seoul's failure to prevent activities from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets.
------------
N.K. suspends military action plans, halts threats against S. Korea
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea suspended "military action plans" against South Korea, removed propaganda loudspeakers reinstalled along the border just three days earlier and deleted anti-Seoul articles en masse from media outlets, a surprise about-face after weeks of harsh rhetoric and threats.
It was unclear what all these moves mean, including whether it means Pyongyang has decided to put its anger behind it, and if so, why it decided to do so after weeks of bellicose threats and rhetoric, including last week's dramatic blowing up of a joint liaison office building.
Some experts said that the communist nation might be changing its tack on the belief that its bellicose rhetoric and action in recent weeks have achieved its intended impact and worrying further provocations could backfire.
------------
Senior N.K. party official raps defense minister's 'imprudent behavior'
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- A senior North Korean ruling party official warned Wednesday against the "imprudent behavior" of South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, in an angry response to Jeong's demand for the complete withdrawal of Pyongyang's suspended military action plans against Seoul.
Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party, also noted that now is a "critical moment" when the North can predict the prospects of cross-border ties based on the Seoul's "future attitude and approach" -- remarks that raised hopes Pyongyang could shift away from its recent provocative streak.
Kim's remarks came hours after Jeong called for the complete removal of the North's military plans, such as reinstating troops in border areas, rather than their temporary suspension that Pyongyang announced after a meeting of the party's Central Military Committee.
(END)
