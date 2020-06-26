Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Defector group cancels plan to send bottles containing rice to N.K. amid heightened tensions
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean defector group said Friday that it has temporarily suspended a plan to float plastic bottles containing rice into North Korea amid heightened cross-border tensions.
Keunsaem had pushed to send plastic bottles containing rice from the western border island of Gangwha on Sunday, but the plan was put on hold temporarily in the face of the North's repeated retaliatory threats over such activity, according to a notice posted on its website.
North Korea has ratcheted up tensions over the sending of anti-Pyongyang leaflets and other materials by defectors.
------------
Moon accepts unification minister's resignation: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in accepted Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul's resignation Friday, Cheong Wa Dae announced, two days after he offered to step down to take responsibility for strained relations between the two Koreas highlighted by the North's demolition of a joint liaison office.
Keen attention is being paid to who will become Seoul's new point man on Pyongyang. It remains unclear how soon Moon will make public his choice, with Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho expected to serve as acting minister for the time being.
Kim, a scholar known for his expertise on North Korea issues, is the second unification minister under the Moon administration.
------------
Unification ministry reiterates vow to crack down on anti-Pyongyang leaflets
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry reaffirmed its vow Friday to stop North Korean defectors from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets and other materials to the communist state, amid a spike in cross-border tensions caused by the North's shocking demolition of a joint liaison office.
The government has sought to stop the leafleting on the grounds that it could further aggravate inter-Korean tensions and undermine the safety of residents near the border.
North Korea has lashed out at South Korea for failing to prevent leafleting. It recently blew up a liaison office in its border town of Kaesong, threatening more retaliatory steps going forward.
------------
S. Korea urges N.K. to drop plan to send anti-Seoul leaflets
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea urged North Korea on Saturday to "immediately" withdraw its plan to send anti-Seoul leaflets across the border into the South, voicing regret over its decision to do so.
The unification ministry handling inter-Korean affairs made the request after the North's state media said earlier in the day it was printing anti-Seoul propaganda materials in large numbers and preparing to send them across the border to the South.
The North's Korean Central News Agency website showed pictures of North Korean workers sorting printed propaganda flyers in piles. One of them showed pictures of President Moon Jae-in with dirty cigarette butts in a plastic bag.
------------
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts for bush clearance and road maintenance, a government source said Sunday, amid concerns it could deliver on its threat of military action against South Korea.
The North has sent groups of up to five soldiers with shovels and sickles to small stakeout boxes in the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas. But Seoul does not see the move as a step to make good on Pyongyang's threat of military action, the source said.
In anger over propaganda leaflets sent from the South, the North threatened to redeploy troops to the now-shuttered joint industrial complex in its border city of Kaesong and the Mount Kumgang tourist zone on its east coast, and restore border guard posts removed under a 2018 tension-reduction deal.
------------
Military options possible depending on how N. Korea sends leaflets across border: officials
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is closely monitoring North Korean military movements regarding Pyongyang's plan to send propaganda leaflets across the border while leaving all response options open, including military action, officials said Monday.
The communist country is preparing to release some 3,000 balloons carrying around 12 million propaganda leaflets to the South, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency, in a tit-for-tat for Seoul's failure to stop defectors from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets.
"We are closely monitoring moves by the North Korean military regarding the leafleting round-the-clock. In preparations for diverse possibilities, we maintain a firm readiness posture," Col. Kim Jun-rak, spokesperson of the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), told a regular press briefing.
------------
N. Korean defectors' group flies leaflets toward North
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- A group of North Korean defectors in the South said Tuesday it sent leaflets into North Korea overnight from the western border city of Paju.
One of the plastic balloons used for sending the leaflets was found in a town in the mountainous eastern province of Gangwon, according to local police.
The government said no balloons appear to have managed to cross the border, considering the direction of wind and other circumstances.
------------
N. Korea's decision to suspend military action plans against S. Korea 'positive' sign: official
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent decision to suspend military action plans against South Korea is a "positive sign," a unification ministry official said Thursday, hoping that it could serve as a starting point for easing tensions and improving cross-border relations.
Kim held a preliminary meeting of the ruling party's Central Military Commission on Tuesday and decided to call off military action plans that North Korea had taken against South Korea in anger over the sending of anti-Pyongyang leaflets into the communist nation.
The move came as a surprise given that Pyongyang has vowed to take a series of retaliatory steps, including military action against the South over the leafleting issue, raising questions about the reasons for the changed stance.
------------
Moon urges N. Korea to formally end Korean War, warns of firm response to threats
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in called on North Korea Thursday to join a bold move to formally end the Korean War in peace overtures, coupled with a clear warning message, commemorating the conflict that started seven decades ago.
"We cannot commemorate the Korean War in a genuine manner yet. That is because the War has yet to come to an end," he said during a speech at the war anniversary event held at Seoul Air Base, a military compound just southeast of Seoul.
He was pointing out that the three-year war finished in a ceasefire, not a peace treaty, which has left the two Koreas technically at war and repeatedly facing sharp military tensions.
------------
Police search property of ex-N.K. defector at center of anti-Pyongyang leafleting
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- Police on Friday searched the house and office of a former North Korean defector who has been at the center of the anti-Pyongyang leafleting campaign in South Korea, denounced vehemently by North Korea.
The national security probe team of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency dispatched officials to search the home and office in Seoul of Park Sang-hak, who heads Fighters for a Free North Korea, an activist group that has been leading the campaign to send anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets across the border.
The police officials combed through Park's places in Songpa Ward, eastern Seoul, to secure potential evidence.
(END)
