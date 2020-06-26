Samsung Engineering wins additional deal at Mexico plant
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co., a plant construction unit of Samsung Group, said Friday it has clinched a US$110 million deal for refinery facilities in Mexico.
Samsung Engineering will install steel piles into the ground to support refinery facilities being built in the southern Mexican port of Dos Bocas.
The additional deal is part of a broader contract signed last year with Pemex Transformacion Industrial Infraestructura de Desarrollo, an affiliate of Mexico's state-run oil company Pemex.
Samsung Engineering is building diesel hydrodesulfurization facilities for the second package of the refinery project and heavy oil catalytic crackers for the third package of the Dos Bocas refinery project.
The latest deal raised Samsung Engineering's accumulated order in the project to $420 million.
The refinery has a daily processing capacity of 340,000 barrels of crude oil.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
3
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
5
N. Korea preparing to send 12 mln leaflets to S. Korea via 3,000 balloons
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) Greater Seoul already in 2nd wave of virus outbreak; new infection cases dip to 1-month low
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges N. Korea to formally end Korean War, warns of firm response to threats
-
2
Moon urges N. Korea to formally end Korean War, warns of firm response to threats
-
3
New virus cases rebound; community spread, imported cases on steady rise
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases rebound; community spread, imported cases on steady rise
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases dip to below 30; concerns lingering over cluster infections, imported cases