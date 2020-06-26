Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All Headlines 15:41 June 26, 2020

SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

HITEJINRO 44,350 UP 250
Yuhan 52,000 DN 100
DOOSAN 38,700 UP 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 55,200 DN 100
ShinhanGroup 29,700 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 161,500 UP 2,500
Hanwha 22,000 DN 350
SKCHEM 111,000 DN 3,000
DaelimInd 82,500 DN 200
F&F 88,400 UP 7,000
KISWire 15,750 DN 300
LotteFood 353,000 UP 16,000
NEXENTIRE 5,240 DN 90
CHONGKUNDANG 113,000 DN 2,500
KCC 136,500 UP 500
AmoreG 48,350 UP 750
HyundaiMtr 100,000 UP 600
DB HiTek 28,850 UP 550
CJ 85,800 UP 400
JWPHARMA 36,700 DN 1,300
LGInt 15,400 UP 500
DongkukStlMill 5,270 DN 110
SBC 10,350 UP 200
Hyundai M&F INS 23,700 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 179,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 30,050 DN 850
Kogas 26,650 UP 150
Donga Socio Holdings 96,700 DN 1,200
SK hynix 84,600 UP 300
Youngpoong 458,500 DN 3,500
HyundaiEng&Const 33,550 UP 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 33,900 DN 100
SsangyongCement 5,310 UP 10
KAL 17,850 UP 250
BukwangPharm 33,750 DN 2,900
ILJIN MATERIALS 52,100 DN 900
TaekwangInd 717,000 UP 1,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,750 DN 130
HYUNDAI STEEL 20,850 UP 250
LG Corp. 73,600 UP 1,900
(MORE)

