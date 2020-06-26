POSCO CHEMICAL 77,000 DN 1,300

BoryungPharm 16,600 DN 50

L&L 11,050 UP 150

LOTTE Fine Chem 35,300 DN 450

Shinsegae 214,000 UP 8,000

LOTTE 32,400 DN 650

Nongshim 378,500 DN 1,500

SGBC 30,500 UP 500

Hyosung 63,700 UP 600

GCH Corp 23,950 DN 250

Binggrae 61,000 DN 300

Daesang 26,600 DN 550

SKNetworks 4,840 UP 60

ORION Holdings 13,400 UP 100

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11150 DN50

KiaMtr 33,050 UP 500

SPC SAMLIP 64,000 UP 1,200

SAMSUNG SDS 174,000 0

KOREA AEROSPACE 24,000 UP 100

KUMHOTIRE 3,030 UP 15

POSCO 183,000 UP 3,000

SK Discovery 33,300 0

LS 35,200 UP 500

GC Corp 152,000 DN 2,500

GS E&C 24,950 UP 150

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,680 DN 100

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,150 0

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 370,000 0

KPIC 113,000 DN 1,000

DB INSURANCE 42,900 UP 200

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,610 DN 40

SKC 63,400 UP 100

SamsungElec 53,300 UP 1,400

NHIS 8,480 UP 40

GS Retail 37,700 UP 650

LotteChilsung 104,500 UP 500

Ottogi 560,000 UP 1,000

IlyangPharm 63,200 DN 1,500

KSOE 88,800 UP 1,200

MERITZ SECU 3,090 UP 10

(MORE)