KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

June 26, 2020

POSCO CHEMICAL 77,000 DN 1,300
BoryungPharm 16,600 DN 50
L&L 11,050 UP 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 35,300 DN 450
Shinsegae 214,000 UP 8,000
LOTTE 32,400 DN 650
Nongshim 378,500 DN 1,500
SGBC 30,500 UP 500
Hyosung 63,700 UP 600
GCH Corp 23,950 DN 250
Binggrae 61,000 DN 300
Daesang 26,600 DN 550
SKNetworks 4,840 UP 60
ORION Holdings 13,400 UP 100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11150 DN50
KiaMtr 33,050 UP 500
SPC SAMLIP 64,000 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 174,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,000 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,030 UP 15
POSCO 183,000 UP 3,000
SK Discovery 33,300 0
LS 35,200 UP 500
GC Corp 152,000 DN 2,500
GS E&C 24,950 UP 150
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,680 DN 100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,150 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 370,000 0
KPIC 113,000 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 42,900 UP 200
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,610 DN 40
SKC 63,400 UP 100
SamsungElec 53,300 UP 1,400
NHIS 8,480 UP 40
GS Retail 37,700 UP 650
LotteChilsung 104,500 UP 500
Ottogi 560,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 63,200 DN 1,500
KSOE 88,800 UP 1,200
MERITZ SECU 3,090 UP 10
