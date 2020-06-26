Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:41 June 26, 2020

HtlShilla 68,700 UP 200
Hanmi Science 35,400 UP 1,050
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 19,750 UP 800
SamsungElecMech 132,000 0
OCI 37,100 DN 600
LS ELECTRIC 47,700 UP 400
KorZinc 346,000 UP 3,000
Hanssem 88,200 UP 3,700
SamsungHvyInd 5,800 DN 70
SYC 39,500 UP 750
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,200 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 32,000 0
IS DONGSEO 29,150 UP 100
S-Oil 64,600 DN 600
LG Innotek 171,500 UP 9,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 172,000 UP 1,500
HMM 4,660 UP 340
HYUNDAI WIA 35,650 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 73,700 DN 500
Mobis 198,500 UP 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,150 UP 1,050
HDC HOLDINGS 8,800 DN 40
S-1 85,600 UP 900
Hanchem 132,000 DN 1,000
DWS 20,900 UP 350
UNID 41,550 0
KEPCO 19,450 UP 150
SamsungSecu 26,950 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 12,250 DN 50
SKTelecom 208,500 UP 5,500
S&T MOTIV 38,900 DN 300
HyundaiElev 67,800 UP 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,900 UP 1,150
Hanon Systems 9,350 DN 100
SK 292,000 UP 6,000
DAEKYO 4,375 DN 45
GKL 12,650 UP 50
Handsome 33,400 DN 900
Asiana Airlines 3,870 UP 30
COWAY 72,500 UP 1,500
