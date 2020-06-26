KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 68,700 UP 200
Hanmi Science 35,400 UP 1,050
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 19,750 UP 800
SamsungElecMech 132,000 0
OCI 37,100 DN 600
LS ELECTRIC 47,700 UP 400
KorZinc 346,000 UP 3,000
Hanssem 88,200 UP 3,700
SamsungHvyInd 5,800 DN 70
SYC 39,500 UP 750
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,200 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 32,000 0
IS DONGSEO 29,150 UP 100
S-Oil 64,600 DN 600
LG Innotek 171,500 UP 9,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 172,000 UP 1,500
HMM 4,660 UP 340
HYUNDAI WIA 35,650 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 73,700 DN 500
Mobis 198,500 UP 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,150 UP 1,050
HDC HOLDINGS 8,800 DN 40
S-1 85,600 UP 900
Hanchem 132,000 DN 1,000
DWS 20,900 UP 350
UNID 41,550 0
KEPCO 19,450 UP 150
SamsungSecu 26,950 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 12,250 DN 50
SKTelecom 208,500 UP 5,500
S&T MOTIV 38,900 DN 300
HyundaiElev 67,800 UP 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,900 UP 1,150
Hanon Systems 9,350 DN 100
SK 292,000 UP 6,000
DAEKYO 4,375 DN 45
GKL 12,650 UP 50
Handsome 33,400 DN 900
Asiana Airlines 3,870 UP 30
COWAY 72,500 UP 1,500
(MORE)
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
3
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
5
N. Korea preparing to send 12 mln leaflets to S. Korea via 3,000 balloons
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) Greater Seoul already in 2nd wave of virus outbreak; new infection cases dip to 1-month low
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges N. Korea to formally end Korean War, warns of firm response to threats
-
2
Moon urges N. Korea to formally end Korean War, warns of firm response to threats
-
3
New virus cases rebound; community spread, imported cases on steady rise
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases rebound; community spread, imported cases on steady rise
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases dip to below 30; concerns lingering over cluster infections, imported cases