LOTTE SHOPPING 78,700 UP 1,200

IBK 8,180 UP 70

NamhaeChem 7,200 UP 30

DONGSUH 16,150 UP 400

BGF 4,140 UP 5

SamsungEng 11,850 UP 50

SAMSUNG C&T 116,500 UP 500

PanOcean 4,000 UP 230

SAMSUNG CARD 27,950 UP 100

CheilWorldwide 16,600 UP 350

KT 23,700 UP 400

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL153500 UP5000

LOTTE TOUR 12,800 DN 50

LG Uplus 12,350 UP 450

SAMSUNG LIFE 45,100 UP 50

KT&G 78,100 DN 100

DHICO 4,540 UP 10

LG Display 11,600 UP 100

Kangwonland 21,950 UP 200

NAVER 269,000 DN 500

Kakao 274,500 0

NCsoft 909,000 DN 3,000

DSME 25,600 UP 900

DSINFRA 6,810 UP 90

DWEC 3,370 DN 70

Donga ST 86,600 DN 200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,000 DN 50

CJ CheilJedang 338,000 DN 1,500

DongwonF&B 180,000 DN 500

KEPCO KPS 29,600 UP 300

LGH&H 1,337,000 UP 60,000

LGCHEM 501,000 UP 2,000

KEPCO E&C 15,100 UP 50

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,400 UP 900

HALLA HOLDINGS 27,700 DN 100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,300 DN 250

LGELECTRONICS 64,700 0

Celltrion 312,500 DN 3,500

Huchems 16,350 DN 450

DAEWOONG PHARM 139,500 UP 3,500

(MORE)