KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,700 UP 1,200
IBK 8,180 UP 70
NamhaeChem 7,200 UP 30
DONGSUH 16,150 UP 400
BGF 4,140 UP 5
SamsungEng 11,850 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 116,500 UP 500
PanOcean 4,000 UP 230
SAMSUNG CARD 27,950 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 16,600 UP 350
KT 23,700 UP 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL153500 UP5000
LOTTE TOUR 12,800 DN 50
LG Uplus 12,350 UP 450
SAMSUNG LIFE 45,100 UP 50
KT&G 78,100 DN 100
DHICO 4,540 UP 10
LG Display 11,600 UP 100
Kangwonland 21,950 UP 200
NAVER 269,000 DN 500
Kakao 274,500 0
NCsoft 909,000 DN 3,000
DSME 25,600 UP 900
DSINFRA 6,810 UP 90
DWEC 3,370 DN 70
Donga ST 86,600 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,000 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 338,000 DN 1,500
DongwonF&B 180,000 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 29,600 UP 300
LGH&H 1,337,000 UP 60,000
LGCHEM 501,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO E&C 15,100 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,400 UP 900
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,700 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,300 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 64,700 0
Celltrion 312,500 DN 3,500
Huchems 16,350 DN 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 139,500 UP 3,500
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
N. Korea preparing to send 12 mln leaflets to S. Korea via 3,000 balloons
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
(4th LD) Greater Seoul already in 2nd wave of virus outbreak; new infection cases dip to 1-month low
(LEAD) N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
(2nd LD) Moon urges N. Korea to formally end Korean War, warns of firm response to threats
Moon urges N. Korea to formally end Korean War, warns of firm response to threats
New virus cases rebound; community spread, imported cases on steady rise
(2nd LD) New virus cases dip to below 30; concerns lingering over cluster infections, imported cases
(LEAD) New virus cases rebound; community spread, imported cases on steady rise