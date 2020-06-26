KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,500 UP 200
KIH 46,300 DN 100
LOTTE Himart 38,400 UP 2,300
GS 37,050 UP 1,000
CJ CGV 21,150 UP 50
LIG Nex1 30,650 0
Fila Holdings 34,700 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 106,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,550 UP 700
HANWHA LIFE 1,355 0
AMOREPACIFIC 158,000 UP 8,000
LF 12,400 0
FOOSUNG 8,300 DN 70
SK Innovation 136,000 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 20,900 UP 400
KBFinancialGroup 34,800 UP 1,050
Hansae 10,650 DN 50
LG HAUSYS 62,400 UP 3,600
Youngone Corp 26,150 UP 400
KOLON IND 32,000 DN 100
HanmiPharm 254,000 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 5,040 UP 95
emart 107,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY246 00 UP400
KOLMAR KOREA 41,000 UP 600
HANJINKAL 83,000 UP 1,300
DoubleUGames 76,700 DN 1,300
CUCKOO 76,600 UP 500
COSMAX 94,500 UP 2,700
MANDO 23,200 UP 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 810,000 DN 5,000
INNOCEAN 45,850 DN 150
Doosan Bobcat 25,800 UP 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,550 0
Netmarble 97,500 UP 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S246500 UP1000
ORION 137,000 UP 2,500
BGF Retail 136,000 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 21,150 DN 900
WooriFinancialGroup 8,940 UP 50
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
3
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
5
N. Korea preparing to send 12 mln leaflets to S. Korea via 3,000 balloons
-
