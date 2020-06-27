Seoul stocks likely to stay in tight range next week on renewed virus woes
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares are expected to move in a tight range next week, as investors remain wary over the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, analysts said Saturday.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,134.65 points on Friday, slightly down from 2,141.32 points a week ago.
The index started weak Monday as investors took to the sidelines over fears of the second wave of new COVID-19 cases both at home and abroad.
The KOSPI briefly bounced back Tuesday and closed 1.42 percent higher Wednesday on the back of upbeat economic data from the United States and Europe.
However, the KOSPI tumbled more than 2 percent Thursday after new daily virus cases in the U.S. surged to nearly 36,000 in the latest tally.
On Friday, the index gained more than 1 percent as large-cap tech shares rallied.
Kim Byong-yeon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities, said the stock market already went through corrections due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, and investors adopted a wait-and-see stance.
The analyst said key economic data, such as purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector in the U.S., may increase market volatility next week.
Kim forecast the main stock index to trade between 2,030 and 2,130 points in the coming week.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
3
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
5
N. Korea preparing to send 12 mln leaflets to S. Korea via 3,000 balloons
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) Greater Seoul already in 2nd wave of virus outbreak; new infection cases dip to 1-month low
-
5
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
1
Return of 3 'hallyu' actors fail to give TV dramas a boost
-
2
New virus cases rebound; community spread, imported cases on steady rise
-
3
Moon urges N. Korea to formally end Korean War, warns of firm response to threats
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound; community spread, imported cases on steady rise
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon urges N. Korea to formally end Korean War, warns of firm response to threats