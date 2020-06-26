Go to Contents Go to Navigation

2 football players suspended for drunk driving

All Headlines 16:38 June 26, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean football players were suspended Friday for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced Friday that it has banned Chungnam Asan FC midfielder Lee Sang-min for 15 games and Daejeon Hana Citizen midfielder Park In-hyek for 10 games. Both players were fined 4 million won (US$3,330). These two clubs both compete in the second-tier K League 2.

The K League said Lee was caught by police for driving while impaired on May 21, but he didn't report it to his club until June 19. He played in three matches in the meantime.

Park caused a fender-bender on June 15 while moving his vehicle in a parking lot. He had been drinking when another driver asked him to move his car. Park reported his accident to his club immediately, according to the K League.

This image, provided by the Korea Professional Football League on June 14, 2020, shows its emblem. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#football #K League
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!