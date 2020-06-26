(LEAD) 2 football players suspended for drunk driving
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean football players were suspended Friday for driving under the influence of alcohol.
The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced Friday that it has banned Chungnam Asan FC midfielder Lee Sang-min for 15 games and Daejeon Hana Citizen midfielder Park In-hyek for 10 games. Both players were fined 4 million won (US$3,330). These two clubs both compete in the second-tier K League 2.
The K League said Lee was caught by police for driving while impaired on May 21, but he didn't report it to his club until June 19. He played in three matches in the meantime.
Park caused a fender-bender on June 15 while moving his vehicle in a parking lot. He had been drinking when another driver asked him to move his car. Park reported his accident to his club immediately, according to the K League.
Shortly after the league levied its penalties, both clubs apologized to their fans and announced that they will issue their own punishments for the two players.
