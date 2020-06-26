K-pop group Seventeen's 'Heng:Garae' sells over 1 mln copies
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band Seventeen's latest record "Heng:Garae" has sold more than 1 million copies within just five days of its release, according to the band's label on Friday.
According to Pledis Entertainment, the group's label-management agency, "Heng:Garae" had sold 1.01 million copies as of Friday at noon. Pledis cited data from music sales tracker Hanteo Chart.
The 13-piece boy band released its seventh EP album on Monday. The record is the band's first release after Pledis was acquired by Big Hit Entertainment, the company behind K-pop powerhouse BTS.
Hanteo said that Seventeen as of Friday ranked third in all-time album sales during the first week window, according to Pledis. The number is likely to rise further during the remainder of the first week.
Seventeen became the second music artist after BTS in 2020 to move more than 1 million albums during its first week.
The album was largely expected to become a commercial success, with the band having secured more than 1.06 million retail pre-orders in South Korea before release.
Seventeen has proven strong growth in terms of record sales in the past year.
"You Made My Dawn," the group's sixth EP album released in January 2019, sold some 338,000 copies during week one, while the band's follow-up record, "And Ode," released in September of the same year, moved some 700,000 copies during the first week window.


