Saturday's weather forecast

June 27, 2020

SEOUL, Jun. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/20 Cloudy 10

Incheon 25/20 Cloudy 0

Suwon 28/20 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 28/21 Sunny 20

Daejeon 28/21 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 28/20 Sunny 70

Gangneung 29/24 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 29/20 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 30/20 Cloudy 10

Jeju 27/23 Sunny 60

Daegu 30/21 Cloudy 10

Busan 28/21 Cloudy 20

