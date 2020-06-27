Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:05 June 27, 2020
SEOUL, Jun. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/20 Cloudy 10
Incheon 25/20 Cloudy 0
Suwon 28/20 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 28/21 Sunny 20
Daejeon 28/21 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 28/20 Sunny 70
Gangneung 29/24 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 29/20 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 30/20 Cloudy 10
Jeju 27/23 Sunny 60
Daegu 30/21 Cloudy 10
Busan 28/21 Cloudy 20
(END)
