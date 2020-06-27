Korean-language dailies

-- Prosecutors face setback in plan to indict Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong over succession-related suspicions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- President Moon's approval rating dips due to controversy over Incheon airport's decision to hire part-time workers as regular employees (Kookmin Daily)

-- Panel recommends against prosecution's probe, indictment of Samsung heir in succession case (Donga llbo)

-- President Moon asks parliament to recommend candidates to lead special agency to probe corruption among senior civil servants (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Rival parties to have final negotiations on selection of standing committee heads (Segye Times)

-- President Moon urges speedy launch of special unit to probe corruption among senior civil servants (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Panel says indictment of Samsung heir 'inappropriate' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Panel recommends against indictment of Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong (Hankyoreh)

-- Rival parties' floor leaders fail to reach deal, normalization of National Assembly further delayed (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Panel says prosecution needs to stop investigating Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Panel suggests halt to prosecutors' probe into Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong's succession case (Korea Economic Daily)

