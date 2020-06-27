BLACKPINK's new song tops iTunes charts in 60 nations
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's latest song ranked No. 1 on iTunes charts in 60 nations, its management agency said Saturday, a day after the release of "How You Like That."
The number of countries where the song topped the charts represents an all-time high for a South Korean girl group.
The song also dominated two major Asian music streaming services -- Line Music of Japan and QQ Music of China -- according to YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK's fresh music video has also drawn explosive attention. Posted on YouTube, it recorded more than 66 million views as of 1 p.m. on the day.
