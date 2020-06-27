Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BLACKPINK's new song tops iTunes charts in 60 nations

All Headlines 13:13 June 27, 2020

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's latest song ranked No. 1 on iTunes charts in 60 nations, its management agency said Saturday, a day after the release of "How You Like That."

The number of countries where the song topped the charts represents an all-time high for a South Korean girl group.

The song also dominated two major Asian music streaming services -- Line Music of Japan and QQ Music of China -- according to YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK's fresh music video has also drawn explosive attention. Posted on YouTube, it recorded more than 66 million views as of 1 p.m. on the day.

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK in a photo released by YG Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!