USFK eases anti-virus restrictions in central Seoul
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Saturday it's lifting some restrictions on activities by its personnel in the central Seoul district of Yongsan, citing the continued low numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases there.
The USFK has decided to adjust the health protection condition (HPCON) from the current "Charlie" to "Bravo" for residents in the area, effective at noon next Monday.
Authorized activities in the Yongsan district include seated dining at restaurants and visiting hotels, barbershops and hair salons, child care facilities and gyms, as well as outdoor activities, it said in a press release.
The 28,000-strong USFK has a garrison in Yongsan, once home to its headquarters, which has been relocated to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul.
Despite the adjustment in the HPCON for the Yongsan area, the USFK said it is not lowering its guard against COVID-19.
"Due to continued associated risk, all bars, clubs and establishments that restrict entrance to adults only remain off limits pen-wide to all USFK-affiliated personnel until further notice," it added. "The USFK community must remain disciplined, vigilant and adhere to the core health protection tenets that have enabled it to achieve its current level of success."
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
3
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
5
N. Korea preparing to send 12 mln leaflets to S. Korea via 3,000 balloons
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
3
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
5
(4th LD) Greater Seoul already in 2nd wave of virus outbreak; new infection cases dip to 1-month low
-
1
Return of 3 'hallyu' actors fail to give TV dramas a boost
-
2
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound; community spread, imported cases on steady rise
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 51 more coronavirus cases amid cluster infections at Seoul church
-
4
Moon urges N. Korea to formally end Korean War, warns of firm response to threats
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to introduce more early warning aircraft from overseas