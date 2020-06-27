Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) 2 workers die, 2 critically wounded while cleaning inside manhole in Daegu

All Headlines 22:03 June 27, 2020

(ATTN: UPDATES with number of deaths; AMENDS headline)

DAEGU, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Two workers died of asphyxiation and two were critically injured on Saturday while cleaning inside a manhole in the southeastern South Korean city of Daegu, fire officials said.

The accident happened at a recycling center in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 5:42 p.m.

Two workers, who suffered cardiac arrest, died while being treated at a hospital. Another two workers nearly lost consciousness after they suffered asphyxiation, fire officials said.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident.
(END)

Keywords
#confined space-accident
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!