(LEAD) 2 workers die, 2 critically wounded while cleaning inside manhole in Daegu
(ATTN: UPDATES with number of deaths; AMENDS headline)
DAEGU, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Two workers died of asphyxiation and two were critically injured on Saturday while cleaning inside a manhole in the southeastern South Korean city of Daegu, fire officials said.
The accident happened at a recycling center in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 5:42 p.m.
Two workers, who suffered cardiac arrest, died while being treated at a hospital. Another two workers nearly lost consciousness after they suffered asphyxiation, fire officials said.
Police were investigating the cause of the accident.
(END)
