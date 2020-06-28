Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:03 June 28, 2020

SEOUL, Jun. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/21 Sunny 0

Incheon 26/20 Sunny 0

Suwon 29/20 Sunny 0

Cheongju 31/21 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 30/20 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 31/20 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 26/21 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 30/20 Sunny 0

Gwangju 30/21 Sunny 0

Jeju 28/22 Cloudy 0

Daegu 32/21 Cloudy 20

Busan 29/21 Cloudy 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!