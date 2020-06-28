IPO stocks fly high, appetite for newcomers set to grow further
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Newly listed stocks enjoyed substantial gains in the first half this year, fueling an investor rush amid volatile market trends, data showed Sunday.
A total of 12 companies made debuts on the main KOSPI and the tech-laden KOSDAQ markets, nine of which far exceeded their IPO prices, according to the data from the bourse operator Korea Exchange (KRX).
As of Friday, these firms' stock price hikes averaged as high as 52.4 percent.
Among them, Leading Edge Technology Co. Ltd. closed Friday at 20,300 won on the KOSDAQ market, up 160.3 percent from the 7,800 won IPO price. The OLED-related equipment maker was listed on June 22.
LED chipmaker Seoul Viosys soared 144 percent, with Nanotech company LEMON and biotech firm SCM Lifescience surging 120.8 percent and 70.9 percent, respectively. Marketing service provider PlayD shot up 50.6 percent.
Experts largely attributed the IPO stock rally to inflows of cash from retail investors.
SK Biopharmaceuticals, the bio unit of SK Group, offered 3.9 million IPO shares from June 23-24. Investors deposited 31 trillion won to get the stocks, the largest amount in the country's IPO history.
Financial experts said the IPO stock rush may continue down the road thanks to upcoming IPOs by big-name firms, such as Big Hit Entertainment, the label of K-pop superstars BTS.
Ample liquidity circulating in the market, combined with investors seeking higher returns amid the low-interest, low-growth economy, may help boost IPO stocks.
Last month, the Bank of Korea (BOK) cut the key interest rate to a record low of 0.5 percent, citing the new coronavirus' economic fallout. It also sharply cut South Korea's growth outlook in 2020 to 0.2 percent contraction this year, compared with a 2.1 percent expansion forecast in February.
SK securities analyst Na Seung-doo expected the IPO stock rush to stretch throughout the rest of the year.
Na said, "We are seeing more inflows of cash to the stock market amid the strong regulations on real estate."
"The previous investment-related market fiascos also seem to have increased demand for direct investment," he added.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
(LEAD) Shincheonji to donate blood plasma of 4,000 members recovered from COVID-19
-
3
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
5
N. Korea preparing to send 12 mln leaflets to S. Korea via 3,000 balloons
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) Greater Seoul already in 2nd wave of virus outbreak; new infection cases dip to 1-month low
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
1
Return of 3 'hallyu' actors fail to give TV dramas a boost
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 51 more coronavirus cases amid cluster infections at Seoul church
-
3
S. Korea's military to deploy new wheeled anti-aircraft system
-
4
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high