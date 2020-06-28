Teacher, child at defense ministry day care center infected with coronavirus
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- A three-year-old boy who has attended a day care center run by the defense ministry tested positive for the new coronavirus on Sunday after his teacher was infected, officials said.
Disinfection work is under way at the ministry's major facilities, including the briefing room, as the day care center is located inside the ministry compound in central Seoul.
According to Yongsan Ward and ministry officials, the boy is one of 14 children who had direct contact with the teacher in her 20s who was confirmed to have the virus on Saturday. The remaining 13 children tested negative.
Following the cases, the ministry shut down the day care center, which is attended by a total of 214 kids, for two weeks, the officials said.
Ministry members can undergo a virus test, if necessary, as most of the attendees are children of officials or service members who work at the compound, they added.
