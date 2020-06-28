Sports leagues welcome reopening of stadiums, prepared for safe fan experience

Unlike baseball, some K League clubs have already played before fans during the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak. In February, Jeonbuk, Ulsan, FC Seoul and Suwon Samsung Bluewings each had a home match during the group stage of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League. Fans were allowed back then, and they were required to fill out health questionnaires and go through temperature checks at the entrance. They also had to keep their masks on during the match.