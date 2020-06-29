(Copyright)
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
(LEAD) Shincheonji to donate blood plasma of 4,000 members recovered from COVID-19
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
N. Korea preparing to send 12 mln leaflets to S. Korea via 3,000 balloons
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
(4th LD) Greater Seoul already in 2nd wave of virus outbreak; new infection cases dip to 1-month low
S. Korea's daily number of new COVID-19 patients may hit 800 if current trend continues: Seoul mayor
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 51 more coronavirus cases amid cluster infections at Seoul church
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
Japan voices opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Kyodo
