Korean-language dailies

-- Prosecution leaning toward indicting Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong despite panel's recommendation not to do so (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Daily coronavirus increase in S. Korea jumps to over 60 (Kookmin Daily)

-- 10 mln people infected with coronavirus worldwide in 6 months, second wave looms (Donga llbo)

-- In efforts to protect job security of temporary workers, gov't ignores labor-labor rifts, fiscal burden (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Abe administration pays over 10 bln won for group active in distorting wartime forced labor history (Segye Times)

-- COVID-19 infections top 10 mln, no end to war in sight (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.S. reports 130,000 coronavirus cases in 3 days amid easing of lockdown measures (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't to advise postponement of weddings in case of second-stage social distancing guidelines (Hankyoreh)

-- 43 pct of young workers start careers with temporary job status (Hankook Ilbo)

-- World in fear of second coronavirus pandemic (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Companies struggle to deal with soaring minimum wage (Korea Economic Daily)

