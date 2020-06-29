Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecution leaning toward indicting Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong despite panel's recommendation not to do so (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Daily coronavirus increase in S. Korea jumps to over 60 (Kookmin Daily)
-- 10 mln people infected with coronavirus worldwide in 6 months, second wave looms (Donga llbo)
-- In efforts to protect job security of temporary workers, gov't ignores labor-labor rifts, fiscal burden (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Abe administration pays over 10 bln won for group active in distorting wartime forced labor history (Segye Times)
-- COVID-19 infections top 10 mln, no end to war in sight (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. reports 130,000 coronavirus cases in 3 days amid easing of lockdown measures (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to advise postponement of weddings in case of second-stage social distancing guidelines (Hankyoreh)
-- 43 pct of young workers start careers with temporary job status (Hankook Ilbo)
-- World in fear of second coronavirus pandemic (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Companies struggle to deal with soaring minimum wage (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Parents sue kindergarten after mass E. coli outbreak (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Weighty toll of staying at home to avoid coronavirus (Korea Herald)
-- Fears of 2nd wave looming larger as outbreak persists (Korea Times)
