(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on June 30)

South Korea joined the UN agency on labor in 1991 but has not ratified four out of its eight core conventions -- No. 87 on the freedom of association, No. 98 on collective bargaining and No. 29 and No. 105 on the abolition of forced labor. The government does not plan to ratify convention No. 105 as its ratification would mean the country's penal system has to be overhauled beyond amending labor acts. Among others, the National Security Law, which bans South Korean citizens from engaging in activities benefitting North Korea, can be seen as violating this convention that prohibits compulsory labor as punishment for activities involving the expression of political opinions.