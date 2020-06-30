(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 30)

The prosecution argues the reorganization scheme and irregularities during the process had been designed to help Lee's smooth succession to the country's top conglomerate after his father and chairman was hospitalized from a heart attack in 2014. It claims the accounting fraud and other illegalities were committed to draw the merger ratio favorably for Lee who had been informed of the entire proceeding. The prosecution has interviewed 110 employees of Samsung 430 times over the last 19 months and raided work sites more than 50 times. Still, an arrest warrant was denied by the court.