Monday's weather forecast

June 29, 2020

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/21 Sunny 80

Incheon 27/20 Sunny 80

Suwon 28/20 Sunny 80

Cheongju 28/21 Sunny 70

Daejeon 27/20 Sunny 90

Chuncheon 29/20 Sunny 70

Gangneung 26/19 Sunny 60

Jeonju 26/20 Sunny 80

Gwangju 26/20 Rain 90

Jeju 27/22 Rain 90

Daegu 28/20 Sunny 80

Busan 26/21 Sunny 80

