Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:18 June 29, 2020
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/21 Sunny 80
Incheon 27/20 Sunny 80
Suwon 28/20 Sunny 80
Cheongju 28/21 Sunny 70
Daejeon 27/20 Sunny 90
Chuncheon 29/20 Sunny 70
Gangneung 26/19 Sunny 60
Jeonju 26/20 Sunny 80
Gwangju 26/20 Rain 90
Jeju 27/22 Rain 90
Daegu 28/20 Sunny 80
Busan 26/21 Sunny 80
(END)
