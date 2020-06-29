Army upgrades command and control system
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The Army's command and control system has been upgraded to improve commanders' ability to make decisions in real time in combat situations, the arms procurement agency said Monday.
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration said it has completed the second improvement project on the Army's C4I -- command, control, communication, computer and intelligence -- system and deployed the new version to some front-line corps and military educational institutions.
The upgraded system has new analytical functions, such as the automatic calculation of combat capabilities and recommendation of optimal attack methods, to help commanders make decisions faster, according to the agency.
Its production began in December 2018 with a 103 billion-won (US$85.5 million) investment. The Army C4I's first improvement project was completed eight years ago.
The C4I system is core to network centric warfare by visualizing battlefields through the connection of surveillance, decision-making and attack processes.
"We have drastically upgraded the corps' response capabilities by connecting existing weapons systems through the network," the agency chief Wang Jung-hong said, adding its deployment to other front-line corps will be carried out as scheduled.
