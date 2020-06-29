Virus outbreaks at churches prompt authorities to mull more targeted guidelines

Other major outbreaks have been reported at the River of Grace Community Church in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province with 67 cases, the Saengmeyoungsoo Church in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, with 50, the Manmin Central Church, a fringe religious church in the southwestern ward of Guro, with 41 cases and the Onchun Church in the southern port city of Busan with 39. There has also been a flurry of infection cells with fewer than five cases.