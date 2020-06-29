(LEAD) Virus outbreaks at churches prompt authorities to mull more targeted guidelines

The recent infection clusters at Wangsung Church in Seoul's southwestern ward of Gwanak and at Jesus Younggwang Church in the southern city of Anyang added one and four more cases on Monday, respectively, bringing the total caseloads to 28 and 22. The former has 1,700 members, of which some 1,600 have tested negative while the rest are currently being tested. The latter church has some 80 members.